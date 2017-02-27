Crime Notes: Feb. 16-22

Garner Arrests
▪ Feb. 16, 2 p.m., Aaron Mitchell, 24, of 3978 Patriot Ridge Court, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding in a school zone and driving while his license was revoked license. He was charged also with possessing marijuana.
▪ Feb. 16, 4:40 p.m., Abraham Toledo-Duarte, 39, of 608-A Peterson St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired, driving while his license was revoked license and speeding.
▪ Feb. 17, 6 p.m., Billy Harold Lamm, 57, of 1209 Athens Drive, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for simple assault and being drunk and disruptive.
▪ Feb. 17, 11:47 p.m., Deandre Stephaun Jimmerson, 23, of 201 Plaza Drive, Garner, was charged with a motor vehicle break-in and larceny after breaking and entering in Wayne County.
▪ Feb. 18, 8:20 a.m., Scott Doyle, 55, of Raleigh, was charged with resisting an officer, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing.
▪ Feb. 18, 1:40 p.m., David Joseph Anderson, 37, of 1304 Buckingham Road, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 18, 10:05 p.m., James Christopher Hatter, 28, of 6858 Winchester St., Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 19, 3:27 a.m., Ervin Rashawn Jackson, 31, of 1521 Beichler Road, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Kaylin Montrez Richardson, 16, of 846 Church St., Morrisville, was charged with possession of stolen goods.
▪ Feb. 20, 10:15 a.m., Garrell Laquan Morris, 23, of 60 Murchison Road, Lillington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree trespassing in Harnett County.
▪ Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m., Angel Moreno, 26, of 7301 Cedric Drive, Raleigh, was charged with injuring real property.
▪ Feb. 21, 11:20 p.m., Allison Marie Rapuzzi, 40, of 8201 Rhodes Road, Apex, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Feb. 22, 5:15 p.m., Escamillo Cayzanne Latimore, 41, of 319 Challenge Road, Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting an officer.
▪ Feb. 22, 6:45 p.m., Abdul Haneef Abdullah, 20, of 3317 Woodmeadow Parkway, Raleigh, was charged with assault on a government official, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
▪ Feb. 22, 7:33 p.m., Jacob Grant Whaley, 18, of 1315 Kelly Road, Garner, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Garner Incidents
▪ Feb. 16, 9:21 a.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of Alaverde Way.
▪ Feb. 16, 10:01 a.m., counterfeiting was reported at Chick-fil-A on Shenstone Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 16, 1:45 p.m., a larceny was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $102.89.
▪ Feb. 17, 8:06 a.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of Cabela Drive.
▪ Feb. 17, 12:09 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Avery Street.
▪ Feb 18, 12:18 p.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole gaming controllers valued at $75.76.
▪ Feb. 18, 1:17 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1500 block of Garner Station Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 18, 2:30 p.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole computer equipment valued at $59.86.
▪ Feb. 18, 9:49 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 1000 block of Timber Drive East.
▪ Feb. 18, 10 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1400 block of Aversboro Road.
▪ Feb. 18, 11 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Brockton Ridge Drive. Someone stole a handgun valued at $650.
▪ Feb. 18, 11:01 p.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of McCormick Street.
▪ Feb. 19, 4:25 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 900 block of Buffaloe Road. Someone stole $23 cash.
▪ Feb. 19, 8:50 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Lane. Someone stole a bicycle valued at $99.
▪ Feb. 20, 6:50 a.m., a burglary was reported at Subway on Fifth Avenue. Someone stole a register till and cash valued at $500.
▪ Feb. 20, 9:20 a.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole various merchandise valued at $215.39.
▪ Feb. 20, 12:43 p.m., fraud was reported in the 100 block of Sutton Springs Drive.
▪ Feb. 21, 9:25 a.m., a call for animal control was made in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Court.
▪ Feb. 21, 3:10 p.m., fraud was reported at Sheetz on Cabela Drive.
▪ Feb. 21, 7 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole personal items valued at $164.
▪ Feb. 22, 1:16 a.m., drug offenses were reported in the 200 block of U.S. 70 East.
▪ Feb. 22, 7:30 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of New Bethel Church Road. Someone damaged a park restroom.
▪ Feb. 22, 9:18 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West.
