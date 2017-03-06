Crime Notes: Feb. 23-March 1

Garner Arrests
▪ Feb. 23, 12:10 a.m., Brandy Ashlyn Weatherspoon, 26, of 1310 Claymore Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Feb. 24, 5:45 p.m., Eric Reco McIntyre, 17, of Raleigh, was charged with assault and injuring to personal property.
▪ Feb. 25, 10:14 a.m., Erica Denise Wade, 32, of 708-F Peterson St., Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving without registration and driving while her license was revoked.
▪ Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m., Brittany Michelle Carter, 24, of 103-6 Ennis Road, Benson, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possessing drug paraphernali and violatinh probation in Johnston County.
▪ Feb. 27, 1 a.m., Kire D’Angelo McNeil, 19, of 610 Venus Lane, San Diego, Calif., was charged with assault on a female and injuring personal property in Cumberland County. He was charged also with failing to appear in Harnett County court on drug and alcohol charges.
▪ Feb. 27, 10:20 a.m., Maurice Antonio Moore, 31, of 1421 Creech Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for speeding and driving while his license revoked.
▪ Feb. 27, noon, Edwin Antonio Castillo, 24, of 1332 Plantation Pine Circle, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ Feb. 28, 2:30 a.m., Matthew Harrison Dove, 23, of 308 Arbor Greene Drive, Garner, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs.
▪ Feb. 28, 2:10 p.m., Lakeisha Shadae Redmond, 29, of 112 Cox Ave., Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Garner Incidents
▪ Feb. 23, 7:15 a.m., fighting was reported in the 8200 block of Hebron Church Road.
▪ Feb. 23, 8:04 a.m., weapons and drug offenses were reported in the 8200 block of Hebron Church Road.
▪ Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m., stolen property was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ Feb. 23, 1 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $400.
▪ Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Valley Road. Someone stole a trimmer and air compressor valued at $400.
▪ Feb. 23, 4:38 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1400 block of Cane Creek Drive.
▪ Feb. 24, 10:45 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Poole Drive.
▪ Feb. 24, 6:33 p.m., larceny was reported at Burlington Coat Factory on Timber Drive East. Someone stole socks valued at $20.
▪ Feb. 24, 6:46 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole motor oil valued at $49.41.
▪ Feb. 24, 10:50 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole bras valued at $50.
▪ Feb. 25, 12:43 p.m., fraud was reported in the 3600 block of Junction Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 25, 4 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Griffin Street. Someone stole a leaf blower and edger valued at $800.
▪ Feb. 25, 10:06 p.m., a runaway was reported in the 1400 block of Buffaloe Road.
▪ Feb. 26, 7:18 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Woodland Road. Someone stole a weed timmer and window air-conditioning unit valued at $300.
▪ Feb. 26, 7:34 a.m., larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Ryerson Drive. Someone stole $2 in cash.
▪ Feb. 26, 8:15 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Haywood Street.
▪ Feb. 26, 1:19 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a knife, vacuum and cooler valued at $287.47.
▪ Feb. 26, 1:40 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole sunglasses valued at $23.80.
▪ Feb. 26, 2:55 p.m., a call for animal control was made in the 100 block of Glenn Bryan Court.
▪ Feb. 26, 8 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Mechanical Boulevard. Someone stole $1,200 in cash.
▪ Feb. 27, 4:37 a.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle. Someone stole a purse valued at $100.
▪ Feb. 27, 7:22 a.m., a burglary and larceny were reported at Triangle Mechanical on U.S. 70 West. Someone stole landscaping equipment valued at $1,620.
▪ Feb. 27, 10 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue. Someone damaged a fence.
▪ Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Springview Trail. Someone stole a chainsaw and tiller valued at $650.
▪ Feb. 27, 3:15 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole telephone equipment valued at $33.22.
▪ Feb. 27, 4:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 4500 block of Jones Sausage Road.
▪ Feb. 27, 4:19 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue.
▪ Feb. 27, 6:38 p.m., vandalism was reported at Metro PCS on Fayetteville Road. Someone damaged telephone equipment.
▪ Feb. 28, 6:20 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Garner Road.
▪ Feb. 28, 2:45 p.m., forgery and fraud were reported at Arrow Pawn on U.S. 70 West.
▪ Feb. 28, 3:30 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at Gabe’s on Garner Station Boulevard.
▪ Feb. 28, 6:35 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole clothing valued at $200.
▪ March 1, 1:41 a.m., drug offenses were reported in the 1800 block of West Garner Road.
▪ March 1, 6:47 a.m., drug offenses were reported in the 1900 block of Aversboro Road.
▪ March 1, 1:23 p.m., larceny was reported at Cabela’s on Cabela Drive. Someone stole two electronic dog collars valued at $799.99.
▪ March 1, 8:47 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Benson Road. Someone stole $5,000 in cash.
▪ March 1, 9:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole makeup and clothes valued at $135.28.
