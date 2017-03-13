Crime Notes: March 2-8

Garner arrests
▪ March 4, 10:40 a.m., Michael Tyrus Griffith, 54, of 603 Butler Drive, Garner, was charged with communicating threats and injuring real property.
▪ March 5, 8:15 a.m., Tyrez Dominique McFarland, 16, of 1101-102 Pinewinds Drive, Raleigh, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ March 5, 12:25 p.m., Katie Marie Thetford, 37, of 1318 Old Buckhorn Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in Vance County court for possessing heroin and violating probation.
▪ March 5, 5:15 p.m., Kalisha Luvette Young, 26, of 1760-B Proctor Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possessing up to one-half ounce of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
▪ March 5, 8:25 p.m., Bruce Merrill Miles, 55, of 1806 Crystal Downs Lane, Raleigh, was charged with breaking and entering, domestic criminal trespassing and failure to appear for resisting an officer.
▪ March 7, 12:25 a.m., Torrey Mitch Singleton, 32, of 302 Hughes St., Apex, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
▪ March 7, 11:29 a.m., Whitney Regina Skillen, 26, of 902 Richardson Road, Garner, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
▪ March 7, 11:29 a.m., Kimberly Ariel Valcin, 25, of 902 Richardson Road, Garner, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or delver marijuana and maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs.
▪ March 7, 10 p.m., Ernesto Jamari Asher, 20, of 683 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony drug possession and possession a gun with an altered serial number.
▪ March 8, 9:40 a.m., Jay Omar Robinson, 33, of 402 W. Garner Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear for possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
▪ March 8, 10:14 p.m., Jacob Sergio Parrish, 21, of 3240 Barber Mill Road, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
Garner incidents
▪ March 2, 8 a.m., an assault was reported at South Garner High School on Hebron Church Road.
▪ March 2, 8:20 a.m., a larceny was reported at Walgreens on Timber Drive. Someone stole prescription drugs valued at $126.
▪ March 4, 9:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 500 block of Lawndale Street. Someone stole a trailer valued at $1,000.
▪ March 4, 11:47 a.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole televisions and household goods valued at $861.
▪ March 5, 3:38 a.m., a robbery was reported in the 1500 block of Mechanical Boulevard. Someone stole a purse, bank cards and cash valued at $91.
▪ March 5, 10:20 a.m., a burglary was reported at Public Storage on U.S. 70 East. Someone stole $1,025.
▪ March 6, 4 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Curtiss Drive. Someone stole a weed trimmer valued at $150.
