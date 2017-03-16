Crime Notes: March 9-15

Garner arrests
▪ March 9, 12:54 a.m., Alexus Chardnay Mills, 18, of 524 Grantland Drive, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ March 9, 12:54 a.m., Davonte Lamar Young, 24, of 3758 Burtons Barn St., Raleigh, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ March 9, 10:10 a.m., Jahtyra Falease Thomas, 23, of 710-204 Gateway Park Drive, Raleigh, was charged with attempting to obtain drugs by forgery and identity theft.
▪ March 9, 7:56 p.m., Ali Salim Ghantous, 41, of 808 Parks Village Road, Zebulon, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
▪ March 10, 10:12 p.m., Hassan Jumaane Robinson, 40, of 900 Buckhorn Road, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 11, 1:30 a.m., Devin Romero Copney, 21, of 4145-208 Lake Lynn Drive, was charged with eluding arrest in a motor vehicle.
▪ March 11, 2:51 p.m., Eder Ronald Sagastume-Alford, 31, of 1046 Thanksgiving Road, Selma, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while impaired and driving without a license.
▪ March 11, 7 p.m., Jiquan Deunta Woods, 21, of 308 Spotted Owl Court, Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and resisting an officer.
▪ March 12, 2 p.m., Miguel Angel Zayala, 18, of Raleigh, was charged with assault on a campus police officer.
▪ March 13, 7 p.m., Carl Edward Vines, 32, of Garner was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
▪ March 14, 11:08 a.m., Dyrique Deshawn Johnson, 18, of 7709 Trudy Lane, Garner, was charged with simple drug possession.
▪ March 15, 1:57 p.m., Kelvin Maurice Solomon, 44, of 4909-E Coolridge Court, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Garner incidents
▪ March 9, 3:40 p.m., larceny and fraud were reported in the 2400 block of Aversboro Road. Someone stole a wallet and phone valued at $424.
▪ March 9, 8:25 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Village Court. Someone stole a car valued at $15,000.
▪ March 10, 10:30 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Forest Manor Drive. Someone stole a weed trimmers and two chainsaws valued at $950.
▪ March 12, 1:30 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole a purse, cash and prescription drugs valued at $252.
▪ March 15, an assault was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West.
▪ March 15, 11 p.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole various items valued at $331.24.
