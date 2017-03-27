Business Notes: March 26

‘Taxes & Tacos’ at Garner Chamber
“Taxes & Tacos,” a lunchtime seminar, is scheduled for noon Tuesday, April 4, at the Garner Chamber of Commerce, 401 Circle Drive, Garner. Langdon & Company, an accounting firm, will answer tax questions, and Community of Hope Ministries will serve tacos. Email tax questions to awood@garnerchamber.com. The seminar is free for member of the Garner Young Professionals. For all others, the cost is $10. Register online at https://garnerchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6702.
Chamber launches Garner Young Professionals
The Garner Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for membership in a new group, Garner Young Professionals.
The group aims to give young professionals opportunities to develop a personal network, grow professionally and succeed in business while enhancing the community’s quality of life.
The group is open to Garner area business professionals ages 21-39. Annual dues are $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. To learn more and to apply, go to http://garnerchamber.com/ pages/young-professionals.
