Wake secures more time for Garner residents who must leave apartments

2:48 Family advocates for prescription drug law after losing son to overdose Pause

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

0:28 Why weren't Roy Williams and Joel Berry dancing after beating Kentucky?

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

1:36 UNC's Roy Williams on status of Joel Berry's injured ankles

0:16 UNC fans go crazy after Maye sinks game-winner

1:08 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about Laettner's tweet about Luke Maye's shot