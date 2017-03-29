Crime Notes: March 16-22

Garner arrests
▪ March 16, 12:40 a.m., Idris Abdul Person, 33, of 7817 Crestwood Drive, Raleigh, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and simple drug possession.
▪ March 16, 12:40 a.m., Brittany Marie Ashe, 24, of 2704 Cabochon Diamond Court, Raleigh, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and simple drug possession.
▪ March 16, 11:20 a.m., David Lewis Brown, 55, of 2916 Medoc Mountain Road, Enfield, was charged with identity theft, larceny by defeating an anti-theft device and failure to convey money owed in Nash County.
▪ March 16, 11:20 a.m., Brownell Brown, 55, of 2916 Medoc Mountain Road, Enfield, was charged with larceny by defeating an anti-theft device.
▪ March 16, 3:25 p.m., Justin Nicholas Tulip, 32, of 1491 U.S. 70 West, Garner, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order.
▪ March 16, 7 p.m., Mariah Deana Strickland, 21, of 1133 Shannondale Drive, Garner, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell drugs.
▪ March 16, 9:20 p.m., Anthony DeShawn Alford, 21, of 112 Cripple Creek Drive, Louisburg, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ March 17, 6 a.m., Marcus Jermaine Barbour, 20, of Garner, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ March 17, 7:36 p.m., Ronald Dale McMayon, 50, of 105 Burnham Court, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 18, 2:20 a.m., Karen Parker Wiggs, 50, of 13 W. Moss Creek Drive, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 18, 2:30 a.m., Rodreama Keara Emory, 23, of 850 Amelia Church Road, Clayton, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 18, 3 a.m., Thaddeus Germaine Hackney, 44, of 608 Lynch St., Apex, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ March 18, 10:50 a.m., Stanley Ray Blount, 61, of 1139 Benson Road, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree trespassing and having an open container of alcohol.
▪ March 18, 5:30 p.m., Robert Louis Brown, 66, of Garner, was charged with second-degree trespassing.
▪ March 20, 7:45 p.m., Willie Michael Davis, 26, of 1103-102 Pinewinds Drive, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ March 21, 10:45 p.m., Brenton Connor Billups, 23, of 2821-A Club Plaza Road, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear for second-degree trespassing and being drunk and disruptive.
Garner incidents
▪ March 16, 12:15 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a purse, money and personal items valued at $415.
▪ March 16, 3 p.m., a weapons offense was reported at South Garner High School on Hebron Church Road.
▪ March 18, 4 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Butler Drive. Someone stole an air conditioner and space heater valued at $500.
▪ March 21, 1 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of New Rand Road. Someone stole cabinet doors, light fixtures, counter tops and a stove valued at $750.
▪ March 22, 1:15 p.m., a larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole a red-dot sight, knife and shirt valued at $673.
