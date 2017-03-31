Food truck, movie, market season warming up in downtown Garner

The first of several warm-season events planned for downtown Garner is scheduled for this weekend.
An April Food’s Day food truck rodeo will overtake Main Street, between Purvis and Griffin streets, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The new event, which is similar to the town’s annual fall food truck rodeo, will have 14 food trucks and a few craft breweries, including Garner’s first brewery, Brice’s Brewing. The afternoon will also offer craft vendors, music and a kids’ zone hosted by the Garner Police Athletic/Activities League.
The town’s monthly pop-up markets and outdoor movies are scheduled to resume soon and run through the fall, when the town will also hold its fourth annual Trick or Eat food truck rodeo.
“Following the success of the new pop-up markets and outdoor movies last year, we expanded the number of events for 2017,” said Downtown Development Manager Mari Howe. “Our signature food truck rodeos, coupled with monthly events, will help us build momentum and create opportunities to eat, shop and enjoy entertainment in downtown Garner.”
The pop-up markets, which begin in April, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month through November. Most of the markets will at Garner Recreational Park on East Garner Road.
The outdoor movie series returns in May, with movies shown on the first Thursday of each month through October. Movies are shown at sunset on the back lawn at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road. Organizers plan to poll residents on the Downtown Garner Facebook page to select the movies.
The Trick or Eat food truck rodeo is set for Oct. 22, following the same time and format as the new April Food’s Day event.
“Ultimately, we hope that our events will demonstrate to the private development community that local residents and regional visitors are very interested in downtown and are ready for growth on Main Street,” Howe said.
For information on any of these downtown Garner events, visit downtowngarner.com.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
