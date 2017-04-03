Business Notes: April 2

Chamber launches Garner Young Professionals
The Garner Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for membership in a new group, Garner Young Professionals.
The group aims to give young professionals opportunities to develop a personal network, grow professionally and succeed in business while enhancing the community’s quality of life.
The group is open to Garner area business professionals ages 21-39. Annual dues are $50 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. To learn more and to apply, go to http://garnerchamber.com/ pages/young-professionals.
