Garner’s Hodges named a Main Street Champion

Garner Assistant Town Manager John Hodges was named a 2016 Main Street Champion during the N.C. Main Street Conference in Shelby.
Hodges was executive director of the Garner Revitalization Association for eight years before taking on his new role in 2014 as assistant town manager of development services.
The GRA board nominated Hodges to receive the Main Street honor for his work as a program manager and advocate for downtown Garner. He was one of 36 people to receive the honor this year.
The Main Street Champion title acknowledges those who have played pivotal roles in the revitalization of their downtowns.
In recommending Hodges for the honor, the GRA said he has a strong ability to cultivate relationships with and between stakeholders.
“John brought a diverse array of public and private partners to the table as GRA developed the Historic Downtown Garner Plan in 2009,” the recommendation said. “Building off of that success, John shepherded the Town of Garner through the Main Street application process the same year – a critical accomplishment that solidified the town’s commitment to long-term downtown revitalization.”
Hodges’ final contribution as Main Street manager was to acquire properties and support a bond referendum to pay for a new recreation center, which will open in 2018.
Comments