News Briefs: April 2

Garner schedules public meetings
The Town of Garner has scheduled two more public meetings to get residents’ input on updates to the town's comprehensive and transportation plans.
The first meeting is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Garner Lions Club, 305 W. Main St. The second scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Garner Civitan Club, 1005 Poole Drive.
Residents can drop in anytime to receive information, ask questions and make comments. For details about the town's long-term plans, go to garnerforward.com.
Town, media partner win water-protection award
The Town of Garner and PEG Media Partners have received an N.C. Source Water Protection Award of Excellence for their public service announcements on storm-water education. The PSA videos focus on pet waste, illicit discharges and pollution prevention for homeowners.
The videos were primarily the work of town storm-water engineer Jaclyn Sumner and PEG Media Partners’ videographer, editor and director Adam Carroll. Numerous town staff also took part in the video projects.
The award came from the N.C. Source Water Collaborative, whose mission to recognize innovative, proactive and collaborative solutions for protecting the state’s drinking water and watersheds.
The award-winning videos are online garnernc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/402/17.
To learn more about the town’s stormwater program, go to garnernc.gov/departments/development-services/engineering/stormwater-program.
