STOCK America opens headquarters in Garner

STOCK America Inc., a maker of sterilization equipment for the food and pharmaceutical industries, has opened its corporate headquarters in Garner’s Greenfield Park North.
The 17,000-square-foot headquarters brings $2.2 million in new investment and 15 jobs to Garner, the town said in a news release.
“We are pleased to have STOCK America bring its corporate headquarters to Garner,” said Joseph Stallings, Garner’s director of economic development. “STOCK’s decision to locate its headquarters in our community is a testament to Garner’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that enables businesses to thrive.”
The new headquarters consolidates STOCK America’s operations in one building. The company has had a presence in North Carolina for more than a decade while its corporate headquarters had remained in Grafton, Wis.
“We chose Garner because the property was perfect, plus the people and leadership of Garner have been wonderful to work with,” said STOCK America Vice President Victoria Schlegel.
“We keep growing and have had great support from our customers and our suppliers and the Town of Garner,” added Timothy Schurr, vice president for technical services. “We hope to continue our excellent success; we hope to double in size again in the near future.”
