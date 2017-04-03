Garner recognized for last year’s budget

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently named the Town of Garner a recipient of its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
It marks the fourth consecutive year and 19th overall time the town’s budget team has earned the award, from the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.
The award reflects the commitment of the town and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
In order to receive it, the town had to satisfy nationally-recognized guidelines assessing how well the budget served as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budgets must earn a proficient rating in those four categories and the 14 criteria within those categories to receive the award.
Garner’s winning, 2016 budget team consisted of Budget and Special Projects Manager Michael Gammon, Town Manager Rodney Dickerson, Assistant Town Manager John Hodges and Finance Director Pam Wortham.
