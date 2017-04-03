Crime Notes: March 23-29

Garner arrests
▪ March 23, 3 p.m., Malik Jaquan Harris, 18, of 2300 Chester St., Wake Forest, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury in Wilson County.
▪ March 23, 7:05 p.m., Ronald Lee Gulley, 61, of 100 Smith Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
▪ March 24, 5:45 p.m., Tywon Ladrek Neal, 16, of 917-106 Seventh Ave., Garner, was charged with shoplifting.
▪ March 24, 6 p.m., Jasmine Elaine Elliott, 24, of 1300-201 Park Lynn Drive, Raleigh, was charged with trying to obtain property by false pretense.
▪ March 24, 9:40 p.m., Janet Ada Strother, 41, of 520 N. 12th St., Smithfield, was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree trespassing.
▪ March 25, 1:30 a.m., Michael Warren Sawyer, 39, of 63 Riverdale Drive, Clayton, was charged with identity theft and fraud in Johnston County.
▪ March 25, 6:15 p.m., Justice Daniel Bevan, 21, of 1002 Buckhorn Road, Garner, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and injuring personal property.
▪ March 25, 8:25 p.m., Sushant Sapkota-Sanchez, 18, of 1604 Wood Trace Court, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possessing up to one-half ounce of marijuana and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.
▪ March 25, 8:25 p.m., Oscar Benitez, 17, of 8817 White Oak Road, Garner, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and failure to appear in court on charges of simple drug possession and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
▪ March 26, 5 p.m., Justin Tyree Lewis, 25, of 22 N. Roundabout Drive, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ March 26, 10 p.m., Demetrious Carnious Hannan, 27, of Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
▪ March 29, 5:15 p.m., Crystal Ann Eirby, 39, of 402 Hilltop Ave., Garner, was charged with being a fugitive for forgery in Cumberland, Maine.
Garner incidents
▪ March 24, 6 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole money, ammunition, a tablet computer and bank cards valued at $1,273.
▪ March 24, 7 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 500 block of U.S. 70 East. Someone stole tools valued at $1,589.
▪ March 25, 8 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole tools valued at $868.
▪ March 25, 6:18 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Kennon Road. Someone stole a pistol valued at $400.
▪ March 26, 8:30 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 700 block of West Garner Road. Someone stole a saw and grinder valued at $6,200.
▪ March 26, 5:56 p.m., a larceny was reported at BJ’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole four laptop computers valued at $650.
▪ March 29, 11:37 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported at Chili’s on Carillon Drive.
Comments