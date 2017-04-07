Crime Notes: March 30-April 5

Garner arrests
▪ March 31, 1:45 p.m., Krystal Janice Perry, 25, of 601 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ March 31, 3:25 p.m., Lee William Coup, 54, of 5904 Gamble Drive, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 1, 1:50 a.m., Devin Damir Lamb, 19, of 180 Meadow Loop Drive, Clayton, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.
▪ April 2, 3:26 a.m., Richard Blake Eason, 18, of 210 Paige Wynd Drive, Angier, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 2, 10 a.m., David Earl Holderfield, 37, of 16622 N.C. 210, Angier, was charged with possessing stolen property.
▪ April 3, 2:50 a.m., Shaun Eugene Smith, 34, of 9012 Old Cascade Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ April 3, 9 p.m., Kenisha Shaynona Houston, 33, of 920-B3 Bryana Place, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while her license was revoked and failing to reduce speed.
▪ April 4, 11:11 a.m., Haley Ryan Ball, 19, of 200 Wills Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 4, 2:20 p.m., Eric Scott Clark, 26, of 411 Grand Stand Lane, Angier, was charged with violating probation in Johnston County.
▪ April 5, 11:15 a.m., Gabriel Jovan Brooks, 16, of 5540 Rolling Field Drive, Garner, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Garner incidents
▪ March 30, 12:30 p.m., la arceny was reported in the 1400 block of Timber Drive East. Someone stole a wallet and cash valued at $262.
▪ March 30, 8:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.
▪ April 1, 8 a.m., a burglary was reported at Garner Baseball Inc. on Main Street. Someone stole concessions and cash valued at $953.
▪ April 2, 2:30 p.m., a larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole binoculars and a light valued at $1,759.96.
▪ April 3, 11:13 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street. Someone stole power tools valued at $500.
▪ April 4, 12:01 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 4300 block of Fayetteville Road.
▪ April 4, 4:21 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 2600 block of Timber Drive.
▪ April 5, 8:25 a.m., a larceny and vandalism were reported in the 300 block of Copperline Drive. Someone stole TVs, clothes and shoes valued at $780.
