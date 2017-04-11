Food group’s $40K donation will help Garner’s food insecure

Emotions got the best of Amy White as the charitable arm of a local food distribution company made a sizable donation to a hunger-fighting cause on Tuesday, April 4.
White, the executive director of Community of Hope Ministries, said she gets emotional any time someone chooses to give back to people who are most vulnerable. She knows food insecurity is a real problem in Garner, where Community of Hope serves thousands of meals from its food pantry each year.
“What really reveals the true need in Garner is the number of students who qualify for free and reduced-rate lunch,” White said, noting those rates easily surpass 50 percent at some of the local elementary schools.
The Golden State Foods Foundation took a stab at those figures Tuesday with a donation of $40,000 that marked the second largest one-time donation Community of Hope has ever received.
In response, the Town of Garner declared April 4 as Childhood Hunger Awareness Day.
“It’s not everyday you get a $40,000 gift,” White said. “It’s absolutely amazing.”
The foundation, which itself has a mission of improving the lives of local children and families in need, also donated $20,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
“Today really validates why we are here,” said Gregg Tarlton, general manger of Golden State Foods’ Garner facility, which opened in 2009. “We’ve made the right decision to land here.”
The Golden State Foods Foundation’s Garner committee raised the money through its “No-Lunch Lunch” event in November.
Guests were served a mere bowl of soup and piece of bread, leaving them with a taste of what it is like to depend on homeless shelters and soup kitchens.
“We’re a food distribution company. This is important to us. It was really something that’s right in our wheelhouse,” Tarlton said at that event.
Community of Hope plans to use the money for a new program providing groceries, twice a month for a year, for 85 families with children who are behind in learning and are economically disadvantaged.
White said parents of the families selected for the program will be required to participate in a variety of parenting and budgeting seminars sponsored by her ministry.
“We’re trying to teach folks to fish for themselves,” White said.
The donation will also help supply food to children during the summer break, when their access to free food is interrupted.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806
