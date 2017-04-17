Crime Notes: April 6-12

Garner arrests
▪ April 7, 10 p.m., Meranda Danielle Baker, 25, of 1344 Princeton-Kenly Road, Kenly, was charged with shoplifting and larceny by changing a price tag.
▪ April 7, 10:30 p.m., Cleveland Louis Avery, 45, of 104 Turner St., Garner, was charged with felony drug possession and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ April 8, 3:30 p.m., Aaron Lawrence Ford, 23, of Raleigh was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
▪ April 8, 11:40 p.m., Dominic Quinn White, 39, of 336 Wickerleaf Way, Garner, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ April 9, 1 p.m., Brian Matthew Perry, 41, of 314 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing in Craven County.
▪ April 10, 1:15 a.m., Brian Keith Wilson, 41, of 220 Lane of Sir Kay, Garner, was charged with having an unsealed alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle.
▪ April 10, 2:40 a.m., Keshawn Dvonte Adams, 19, of 706 Atchinson St., Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding and reckless driving.
▪ April 10, 7:10 p.m., Angela Renee Scott, 48, of 2208 Heath Rowe Road, Raleigh, was charged with inhaling toxic vapors.
▪ April 12, 5 a.m., Devon Ellis Davis, 25, of 112-A Youngwood Road, Fuquay-Varina, was charged with driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon and injuring personal property.
▪ April 12, 12:30 p.m., Lewis Edward Crowder, 26, of Raleigh was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering.
Garner incidents
▪ April 6, 9:59 p.m., an assault, vandalism and a traffic offense were reported in the 1000 block of Timber Drive.
▪ April 8, 1 p.m., fraud was reported at TT&E Iron and Metal on West Garner Road.
▪ April 8, 2 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of Old Scarborough Lane. Someone stole a car valued at $11,500.
▪ April 10, 3 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Bayleigh Court.
