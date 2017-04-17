Garner makes planning director title permanent for Triezenberg

The quality of work Jeff Triezenberg turned in while serving as Garner’s interim planning director over the past few months helped earn him the post on a permanent basis.
Town Manager Rodney Dickerson, who made the announcement last week, said he liked how Triezenberg maintained continuity with the town’s long-range initiatives during a time of transition in the planning department.
Dickerson elevated Triezenberg from assistant planning director to the interim role on Dec. 30, after Brad Bass retired as the department head.
“He just has a lot of knowledge about the different areas of planning,” Dickerson said of Triezenberg. “With him as the interim planning director for almost four months, we got to see him in action with different groups and with stakeholders.”
Triezenberg will continue to report to John Hodges, the assistant town manager for development services.
“Jeff has expertly managed two major initiatives for the town simultaneously – the development of a new comprehensive land-use plan and the expansion of our extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ,” Hodges said in a statement. “Jeff’s work on the ETJ expansion process, which Garner had not undertaken previously since the 1980s, has been commended by staff, elected officials and citizens.”
The move didn’t come as much of a surprise but is still an exciting prospect to Triezenberg, who came to Garner in 2014.
Before then, he worked for 10 years as a senior planner in Knightdale and held several planning roles in Burlington.
“Forrest Jones just went through the same process in public works, and it was about a three- to four-month interim period, and that’s what I had to go by,” Triezenberg said of the job process. “We’ve been doing little steps (for an evaluation) over the course of that time.”
The vision he has shared with department staff is to achieve a community that is well designed and connected and to sustain those qualities so Garner can continue to function well.
“I think with our current comprehensive planning process, we’re starting to get a good sense of what folks in the community want Garner to look like moving forward in the next 10 to 15 years,” he said.
Triezenberg has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he also completed the School of Government course on municipal and county administration.
He is a member of the American Planning Association and American Institute of Certified Planners.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4806, @Aaron_Moody1
