Crime Notes: April 13-19

Garner arrests
▪ April 13, 3:15 p.m., Travis Dalton Buchanan, 23, of 1128 Urania Drive, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of breaking or entering.
▪ April 13, 3:31 p.m., Sarah Melissa Sullivan, 21, of 6960 Flower Road, Middlesex, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 13, 9:40 p.m., Thomas Lemuel Stainback, 23, of 104 Saddle Ridge Court, Garner, was charged with assault on a government official.
▪ April 14, 2 p.m., Lenesa Javel Price, 24, of 340 Jeribec Drive, Willow Spring, was charged with injuring personal property and simple assault.
▪ April 14, 10:30 p.m., Frederick Kiah Duncan, 34, of 459 Greenleaf Drive, Angier, was charged with simple drug possession.
▪ April 17, 10:10 a.m., Isaiah Edward Worsley, 17, of 1404 Faye Drive, Garner, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of resisting an officer and engaging in an affray.
▪ April 18, 4 p.m., Tiana Sade Gill, 22, of 6501 Rock Service Station Road, Raleigh, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
▪ April 18, 4 p.m., Terrence Christian Kirkpatrick, 22, of 5816 Ricker Road, Raleigh, was charged with altering a gun serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs.
▪ April 18, 10:05 p.m., Ashley Rebekah Shinault, 32, of 415 Spaniel Lane, Clayton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 19, 7:30 a.m., Maurice Byrd, 36, of 825-E Delta St., Garner, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault, second-degree trespassing and injuring real property.
▪ April 19, noon, Kelli Nicole Gay, 30, of 76 Meadowbrook Lane, Selma, was charged with shoplifting, violating probation and failure to appear in court on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
▪ April 19, 12:50 p.m., David Joel Rice, 31, of 76 Meadowbrook Lane, Selma, was charged with violating probation.
Garner incidents
▪ April 13, 9:07 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 70 West. Someone stole a leaf blower valued at $400.
▪ April 14, 3 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 4500 block of Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $500.
▪ April 14, 9:35 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1300 block of Sycamore Drive.
▪ April 14, 11:20 p.m., a robbery was reported at the Shell on U.S. 70 West. Someone stole $500 cash.
▪ April 15, 8 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 500 block of Greenfield Parkway. Someone stole a five-gallon bucket of paint valued at $520.
▪ April 16, 10:10 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 4700 block of Forestdale Road. Someone stole an SUV valued at $7,000.
▪ April 17, 8 a.m., vandalism was reported at Columbia Land and Timber Co. on Garner Station Boulevard.
▪ April 17, 8 a.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Timber Drive. Someone stole prescription drugs valued at $400.
▪ April 18, 1:30 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Northview Street. Someone stole two pistols valued at $1,058.
▪ April 18, 9:20 p.m., a larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole clothing valued at $111.90.
