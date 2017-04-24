Stormwater PSAs win recognition for Garner, PEG Media

The Town of Garner and PEG Media Partners recently won the N.C. Source Water Protection Award of Excellence for their stormwater education public service announcements.
The PSAs focus on pet waste, illicit discharges and pollution prevention tips for homeowners. The videos were primarily the work of Garner stormwater engineer Jaclyn Sumner and PEG Media Partners videographer, editor and director Adam Carroll. Town staff also participated in the projects.
The award program supports the N.C. Source Water Collaborative’s mission by recognizing innovative, proactive and collaborative solutions for protecting the state’s drinking water and watersheds.
The award-winning videos can be viewed at garnernc.gov.
More information on the town’s stormwater program can also be found by visiting garnernc.gov.
