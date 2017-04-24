Garner expects to complete several bond projects by year’s end

Residents can expect to see a new town hall, new sidewalks and parking options, a new dog park and other park improvements by the end of the year if the latest update on Garner’s 2013 bond program holds true.
Those projects account for most of the things voters indicated they wanted when they passed a $35.7 million bond referendum several years ago.
Michael Gammon, the town’s budget and special projects manager, told the town council recently that Garner had applied about $1.8 million toward bond projects since February. The town spent nearly all of that on construction projects, with the town hall project getting most of the dollars.
Assistant town engineer Jonathan Ham said carpet installation is nearing completion at the new town hall.
“Wall paint is going in as well; doors and door hardware,” Ham said. “The progress will move from the second floor to the first floor in the next few weeks.”
The estimated date of completion on the town hall project is June 18, Ham said.
Eleven bond projects valued at $6.8 million are already complete. The town spent $1,976,300 on eight of those, coming in $247,864 under budget.
The final amount the town will pay for the other three – the most costly of those being the new police station – has yet to be determined. Garner has already paid about $4 million of the $4.5 it budgeted for the police station, town spokesman Rick Mercier said.
Of the 18 remaining projects, only one is not on schedule. The South Garner greenway project, estimated at $1.3 million, has been on hold ever since the preferred route came in well over budget in 2015. But the town is in the process of contracting design work for the trail.
Sidewalk projects on Buffaloe and Thompson roads have been updated to on-track status since February.
Also, the town recently awarded a bid for the Thompson Road project. Most of the widening and addition of curb and gutter along Buffaloe Road is now complete.
“The only things standing in our way of completing that (Buffaloe Road) project are going through the final inspections and any punch list-type items that might remain,” Gammon said.
The town has also awarded contracts for a street-lighting project on Cloverdale Street, and improvements to Rand Mill Park are expected to begin this month.
As for other projects in the parks and recreation program, the new Garner Recreation Center’s foundation is under construction, and parking and stormwater work at Lake Benson dog park is under contract.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
