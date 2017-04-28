Crime Notes: April 20-26

Garner arrests
▪ April 21, 12:45 p.m., Sabah Saudah Allah, 44, of 2109 Pelham Road, Raleigh, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 22, 4 a.m., Kasey Benton Burt-Anderson, 26, of 1069 Erwing Chapel Road, Dunn, was charged with simple drug possession and driving while impaired.
▪ April 22, 8:25 a.m., Richard James Medlin, 50, of 215 Benson Road, Garner, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and financial card fraud.
▪ April 22, 3:05 p.m., Neicole Lorina Hardy-Noel, 41, of 518-8 Granite St., Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
▪ April 23, 12:30 a.m., Marcus Alexis Brown, 41, of 220 Snow Ave., Raleigh, was charged with second-degree trespassing.
▪ April 24, 11:30 p.m., Donald Leon Winberg, was charged with embezzlement and failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.
▪ April 25, 6:45 p.m., Tonekia LaSharon Bowden, 19, of 5615 Quail Ridge Drive, Sanford, was charged with embezzlement.
▪ April 26, 6:40 p.m., Rene Jean Howard, 45, of Garner, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
▪ April 26, 11:55 p.m., Ezekiel Cleavon Dolby, 44, of 234-104 Westcroft Drive, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired.
Garner incidents
▪ April 20, 4:22 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole makeup and a hat valued at $131.06.
▪ April 20, 6:40 p.m., a larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Shenstone Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $179.56.
▪ April 21, 10:12 a.m., a larceny was reported at Walmart on Fayetteville Road. Someone stole a TV valued at $550.
▪ April 21, 2:50 p.m., drug offenses were reported at East Garner Road and New Rand Road.
▪ April 22, 9:45 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Wickerleaf Way. Someone stole a wallet and cash valued at $250.
▪ April 22, 5:28 p.m., an illegal weapon discharge was reported in the 1000 block of Southerlund Road.
▪ April 22, 9:45 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Plaza Circle.
▪ April 23, 2:40 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 700 block of West Garner Road.
▪ April 25, 12:56 p.m., a larceny was reported at Lake Benson. Someone stole a kayak valued at $600.
▪ April 26, 3:04 p.m., a larceny was reported at Target on Timber Drive East. Someone stole clothing valued at $575.70.
