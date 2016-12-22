Club notes: Dec. 25

Woman’s Club
The Garner Woman’s Club, a community service club, meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the clubhouse on U.S. 70 W. in Garner. Contact: garnerwomansclub.org.
Garner Optimist Club
The Garner Optimist Club meets at 7 p.m. every Monday at the Club House, 2110 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. The meeting on the first Monday of each month is meal night and the meeting on the second Monday of the month is a board meeting. Guests and new members are welcome. For more information, call 919-779-7076.
South Wake County VFW Post 10225
The Garner South Wake County VFW and Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at post headquarters, 1706 W. Garner Road, Garner. For more information, call 919-772-1062.
Rotary Clubs
▪ The Clayton Mid-Day Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Cleveland Draft House, 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton.
▪ The Clayton club meets from 6:45-8 a.m. Thursdays at Rainbow Lanes Family Fun Center, 850 N.C. 42 W., Clayton.
▪ The Cleveland Rotary Club meets from 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays at Cleveland Draft House, 6101 N.C. 42 W., Garner.
Classic Car Club
Memory Lane Classic Car Club meets for dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Clubhouse Restaurant in the 40/42 community. For more information, call 919-553-6229.
Garner Lions Club
The Garner Lions Club meets for dinner at 6:45 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at 305 W. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Dinner is $10. To RSVP, email info@garnerlions.org. The Garner Lions Club serves blind and visually impaired people and other people in need in the Garner community.
Garner Civitan Club
The Garner Civitan Club meets for dinner at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 1005 Poole Drive, Garner. The program is from 7-8 p.m. The club serves children with developmental disabilities and others in need.
Aversboro Run Club
Aversboro Run Club meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday outside Aversboro Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1411 Aversboro Road, Garner. The club is open to every runner and walker, and runs set routes of 3 to 5 miles. The restaurant offers specials to all walkers and runners upon their return.
Johnston County Beekeepers Association
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
For more information, visit jocobee.org.
Garner American Legion
The Garner American Legion Post 232 meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Garner Masonic Lodge, 406 E. Main St., Garner. For more information, call 919-803-8846.
