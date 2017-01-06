Community notes: Jan. 8

Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. To make an appointment, call 919-773-0867.
Traffic symposium
The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Coastal Plain Rural Planning Organization are hosting a public forum from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the town council chambers at the Clayton Center Residents from all the affected communities, including Garner, Raleigh and Johnston County will be able to comment on proposed traffic improvement recommendations in the region.
JCC seminars
The Johnston Community College Small Business Center will host a free seminar titled “How to write a small business plan from 6 - 9 p.m., Jan. 10 at the Small Business Center, which is located in the Workforce Development Center, 135 Best Wood Drive, Clayton. Register online at https://www.ncsbc.net
Farm and Food Council
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 19, 2017 at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 NC 210, Smithfield. The council aims to develop a collaborative network that will work to strengthen the local food economy.
Johnston County MS Support Group
The Johnston County MS Support Group meets at 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month at The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 W., Clayton. These free meetings are open to people with multiple sclerosis and their families.
Broadway Voices
There are two concerts remaining in this year’s Broadway Voices Series and tickets are now on sale for both shows through the Garner Chamber of Commerce and the Garner Performing Arts Center. Brent Barrett will appear on stage Jan. 17. Hugh Panaro will appear April 18. Tickets cost $35 per show and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 919-772-6440 or by calling GPAC at 919-661-4602.
Johnston County Amateur Radio
The Johnston County Amateur Radio Emergency Service is looking for licensed amateur radio operators interested in providing auxiliary communications in times of disaster.
You do not have to be a resident of Johnston County to volunteer. ARES meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the American Red Cross office, 805-A S. Third St., Smithfield.
More information on ARES can be found at johnstoncountyares.com. Contact Michael Callam at mcallam@centurylink.net or 919-934-9623.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) has two chapters in Garner. One meets from 6-7 p.m. Mondays. Call Cindy Creech at 919-763-0123 for details. The other group meets from 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Call Mary Lou Meranda at 919-577-0709 for more information or visit tops.org. Both meetings are at the Garner Senior Center, 205 E. Garner Road.
The purpose of the group is to provide support, share information about healthy living and celebrate success with weight loss.
Overeaters Anonymous
An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive. Park in the rear of the church and look for the OA signs. Call Sherylyn at 919-779-6392 or Regina at 919-614-3425 for more information.
Parenting workshops
Partnership for Children of Johnston County offers two programs for parents with young children.
Motheread is a 12-week self-paced program that combines teaching literacy skills with child development and family empowerment.
The Incredible Years parent program offers weekly group sessions for 14 to 16 weeks.
Participants learn to promote children’s academic, social and emotional skills.
For information on times and location, contact Erica Reid at 919-202-0002, ext. 258, or email ereid@pfcjc.org.
Southeast Regional Library events
Southeast Regional Library hosts free and inexpensive events to help educate local residents and promote literacy at 908 7th Ave., Garner. For details, go to WakeGov.com/libraries.
