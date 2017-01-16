Community notes: Jan. 18

Blood drives
A blood drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Mary’s Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. A second blood drive in Garner is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2110 Benson Road. For an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or call 919-773-0867.
Towne Players open season
Garner’s The Towne Players open their 19th season with the Neil Simon comedy “The Sunshine Boys.” Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are $15 for evening performances and $12 for matinees. They can be purchased at the door or online at garnerperformingartscenter.com.
Farm and Food Council
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Johnston County MS Support Group
The Johnston County MS Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 West, Clayton. These free meetings are open to people with multiple sclerosis and their families.
Broadway Voices
One concert remains in this year’s Broadway Voices Series, and tickets are on sale through the Garner Chamber of Commerce and the Garner Performing Arts Center. Hugh Panaro will perform April 18. Tickets cost $35 per show and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 919-772-6440 or the GPAC at 919-661-4602.
Johnston Amateur Radio
The Johnston County Amateur Radio Emergency Service is looking for licensed amateur radio operators interested in providing auxiliary communications in times of disaster. You do not have to be a resident of Johnston County to volunteer. ARES meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the American Red Cross office, 805-A S. Third St., Smithfield. More information on ARES is online at johnstoncountyares.com. Contact Michael Callam at mcallam@centurylink.net or 919-934-9623.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) has two chapters in Garner. One meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Call Cindy Creech at 919-763-0123 for details. The other group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call Mary Lou Meranda at 919-577-0709 for more information or visit tops.org. Both meetings are at the Garner Senior Center, 205 E. Garner Road. The purpose of the group is to provide support, share information about healthy living and celebrate success with weight loss.
Overeaters Anonymous
An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive. Park in the rear of the church and look for the OA signs. Call Sherylyn at 919-779-6392 or Regina at 919-614-3425 for more information.
Parenting workshops
The Partnership for Children of Johnston County offers two programs for parents with young children. Motheread is a 12-week self-paced program that combines teaching literacy skills with child development and family empowerment. The Incredible Years parent program offers weekly group sessions for 14 to 16 weeks. Participants learn to promote children’s academic, social and emotional skills. For information on times and location, call Erica Reid at 919-202-0002, Ext. 258, or email ereid@pfcjc.org.
Southeast Regional Library events
Southeast Regional Library hosts free and inexpensive events to help educate local residents and promote literacy. The library is at 908 7th Ave., Garner. For details, go to WakeGov.com/libraries.
Senior Democrats to meet
Wake Senior Democrats will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Golden Corral, 6129 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Michael Landguth will speak. He is chief executive of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.
Send announcements at least two weeks before the event to jwhitfield@newsobserver.com.
