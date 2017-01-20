Luter earns Eagle
Thomas Keene Luter, 14, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouting’s highest achievement. For his project, Luter led a team of fellow Scout from three troops in landscaping around the Youth Center in the back of Oakland Presbyterian Church in the Cleveland community. This area of Oakland’s grounds was badly neglected and had never been landscaped before. Luter and his troop also added a new weatherproof crawl space door and two loads of topsoil to the playground area.
Luter is a freshman at Cleveland High School. He is a trumpeter with the award-winning Cleveland High School Marching Band and on the swim team. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
He is a member of Tuscarora Council Troop 33 based at Oakland Presbyterian Church. He is also a member of the Nayawin Rar Lodge.
After completing his Eagle project, Luter hiked over 130 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
He is the son of Bret T. and Kelly Yelvington Luter. He is the grandson of Beverly S. Luter and the late Thomas H. Luter of Raleigh, and J.W. (Bill) Yelvington of Clayton and Patricia Keene Yelvington of Garner.
