Community notes: Jan. 25

WIB Luncheon
Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, President of Shaw University, will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual Women in Business Luncheon, hosted by the Garner Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the Grand Marquise Ballroom, 225 Fidelity Court, Garner. Tickets are $39 for chamber members, $49 for all others.
Cooks for Books
The Garner Educational Foundation hosts its annual Cooks for Books fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Garner Appliance and Mattress, U.S. 70 West, Garner. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. Tickets are available at Garner Appliance and Mattress, Bingham Law Office, the Garner police department, any Garner-area school, from any Garner Educational Foundation board member or by emailing zx4@att.net.
Gallery reception
The Frank Creech Art Gallery will host an opening reception for a new exhibit titled Creative Clay and Colorful Canvases. The featured work will be creations of Smithfield Recreation and Aquatic Center artists and potters. The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 2 in the STEAM Building on the Johnston Community College campus.
Travel tryouts
The Cleveland Wildcats travel baseball program will hold tryouts for its 10U team to complete its 2017 spring roster. For more information, contact Shawn Moore at 919-820-2691.
JCC classes
Johnston Community College will offer several classes intended to improve the employability of students. They include:
Digital Literacy Certificate: This class teaches basic computer skills. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 30 - March 6.
Skills for Success: This class offers help building resumes and practicing interview skills. The class meets from 9 a.m. to noon for five sessions beginning Jan. 26.
Direct Care Basics: Students will learn basic personal and home care skills. The class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7 - May 11.
Working Smart Training: This class will teach students communication and problem-solving skills along with time management. The class is offered from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday from Feb. 6-16.
Health insurance enrollment
The Johnston County Health Department will provide assistance to people attempting to enroll in health insurance programs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Health Department, 517 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield. Call 919-989-5200 for more information.
Childbirth classes
Expectant parents can enroll in a childbirth class which begins Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. Call 919-989-5200 to sign up or for more information.
Blood drives
A blood drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Mary’s Mother of the Church, 1008 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. A second blood drive in Garner is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 2110 Benson Road. For an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or call 919-773-0867.
Towne Players open season
Garner’s The Towne Players open their 19th season with the Neil Simon comedy “The Sunshine Boys.” Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 27, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are $15 for evening performances and $12 for matinees. They can be purchased at the door or online at garnerperformingartscenter.com.
Johnston County MS Support Group
The Johnston County MS Support Group meets at 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 West, Clayton. These free meetings are open to people with multiple sclerosis and their families.
Broadway Voices
One concert remains in this year’s Broadway Voices Series, and tickets are on sale through the Garner Chamber of Commerce and the Garner Performing Arts Center. Hugh Panaro will perform April 18. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 919-772-6440 or the GPAC at 919-661-4602.
Johnston Amateur Radio
The Johnston County Amateur Radio Emergency Service is looking for licensed amateur radio operators interested in providing auxiliary communications in times of disaster. You do not have to be a resident of Johnston County to volunteer. ARES meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the American Red Cross office, 805-A S. Third St., Smithfield. More information on ARES is online at johnstoncountyares.com. Contact Michael Callam at mcallam@centurylink.net or 919-934-9623.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) has two chapters in Garner. One meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Call Cindy Creech at 919-763-0123 for details. The other group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call Mary Lou Meranda at 919-577-0709 for more information or visit tops.org. Both meetings are at the Garner Senior Center, 205 E. Garner Road. The purpose of the group is to provide support, share information about healthy living and celebrate success with weight loss.
Overeaters Anonymous
An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive. Park in the rear of the church and look for the OA signs. Call Sherylyn at 919-779-6392 or Regina at 919-614-3425 for more information.
Parenting workshops
The Partnership for Children of Johnston County offers two programs for parents with young children. Motheread is a 12-week self-paced program that combines teaching literacy skills with child development and family empowerment. The Incredible Years parent program offers weekly group sessions for 14 to 16 weeks. Participants learn to promote children’s academic, social and emotional skills. For information on times and location, call Erica Reid at 919-202-0002, Ext. 258, or email ereid@pfcjc.org.
Southeast Regional Library events
Southeast Regional Library hosts free and inexpensive events to help educate local residents and promote literacy. The library is at 908 7th Ave., Garner. For details, go to WakeGov.com/libraries.
