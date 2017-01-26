Faith notes: Jan. 29

Bible study
Sisters Sharing the Savior will host a new Bible study beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The study will take place at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The study will be interdenominational. For more information or to register, visit sistersbiblestudy.wordpress.com or call 919-545-4515.
Gospel Sing
St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Smithfield will host a gospel sing as part of its Founders Day celebration. The event will begin at 4 p.m., Feb. 12 at the church, 409 Bridge Street, Smithfield. Among the featured performers will be Truth, the Spiritual Travelers and the Pilgrim Travelers, all from Zebulon. Call 919-426-4096 for more information.
Support groups
▪ Mount Zion United Methodist Church’s Healing Hope Cancer Support Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the Share & Care classroom at the church, 15772 N.C. 50, Garner. Email joanandbears@nc.rr.com or call 919-550-9092.
▪ Shiloh Baptist Church hosts GriefShare, DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids support groups at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 3414 N. Shiloh Road, Garner.
Food pantry
Feed My Sheep food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The food is free to anyone presenting an ID card. For more information, call 919-553-9770.
