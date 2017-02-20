Faith Notes: Feb. 19

Lenten luncheons at First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Garner has scheduled a series of Lenten luncheons followed by roundtable conversations. Here’s the schedule: noon to 1 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28 and April 4 at the church, 503 Lakeside Drive. Lunch will follow soup, sandwich and dessert. The conversations will explore “Fear of the Other,” using a resource by Will Willimon of the Duke University Divinty School. For more information, call 919-772-0727.
Pancake supper, Ash Wednesday service at Lord of Life
A pancake supper is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2100 Buffaloe Road, Garner. Mardi Gras, or Shrove Tuesday, is a day of preparation for Lent. The tradition of pancake suppers on that Tuesday likely derives from the practice of feasting before the fast. At the supper, the church will collect an offering to aid the fight against world hunger.
An Ash Wednesday service is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 1 at the church. At 6 p.m., the church will serve a soup and bread supper.
For more information, call 919-772-9044.
Old-fashioned supper at Mount Zion
An old-fashioned supper is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50 North, Garner. The menu will offer fried chicken, barbecued pork, ham, chicken and pastry, hot dogs, fatback, streak o’ lean, chitterlings, collards, potatoes, hushpuppies, buttered biscuits, cakes, pies and banana pudding. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat free. An Ash Wednesday service is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. March 1 at the church. A light lunch will follow.
Bible study
An interdenominational Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. For more information, or to register, visit sistersbiblestudy.wordpress.com or call 919-585-4515.
Church opens new building
Community Baptist Church will celebrate the opening of its new building at 10 a.m., Sunday, March 5, at the church, 617 Cornwallis Road in the Cleveland community.
Support groups
▪ The Healing Hope Cancer Support Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Share & Care classroom at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50, Garner. Email joanandbears@nc.rr.com or call 919-550-9092.
▪ Shiloh Baptist Church hosts GriefShare, DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids support groups at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 3414 N. Shiloh Road in the Cleveland community.
Food pantry
Feed My Sheep food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The food is free to anyone presenting an ID card. For more information, call 919-553-9770.
