Community Notes: March 19

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life' Pause

3:04 Matt Jones speaks about his four years as a Duke Blue Devil after loss to Gamecocks

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"

0:49 'I know it sounds strange to say we were blessed, but that’s how it feels'

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

2:12 NC State's Freeman: "It's going to be fun"

2:47 New NC State coach Keatts: We will be champions again