Community Notes: March 19

Cops on Top to benefit Special Olympics
Cops on Top, a benefit for Special Olympics, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Chick-fil-A, 2720 Timber Drive, Garner. The day will offer family and kids’ activities, including face painting and Ident-A-Kid.
Children’s CD to benefit Salvation Army ministries
“Christian Chritters,” a music CD for children, is available on the community tables at Lowes Food, 1845 Aversboro Road, Garner. Garner singer-songwriter Jim Booth wrote the songs, which are drawn from popular scripture and sung either by animals or from their perspective. The cost is $10, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army’s ministries for women and children.
Rider Skills Day
BikeSafe-NC and the Garner Police Department invite motorcyclists to take part in Rider Skills Day, a one-day assessment of driving skills, at 8:45 a.m. April 22. Register at www.bikesafenc.com; space is limited. To participate, riders must bring their properly registered, street-legal motorcycle, legal helmet and eye protection along with their driver’s license or motorcycle learner’s permit and proof of insurance.
Blood drive in Cleveland
A blood drive is scheduled from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Polenta Elementary School, 105 Josephine Road. For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Barbecue plates at McCullers Ruritan
Barbecue plates will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the McCullers Ruritan Club building, 8116 Ten Ten Road, Raleigh. The cost is $9 per plate, with takeout available.
Police seek feedback on body cameras
The Garner Police will hold community meetings on body-worn cameras at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the police station, 912 Seventh Ave. The department hopes to identify citizen concerns body cameras before it begins using them. For more information, email Capt. Joe Binns at jbinns@garnernc.gov or call 919-772-8810, Ext. 6074.
Boathouse to open March 17
Lake Benson Boathouse whas opened for the 2017. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Friday operations are suspended in July and August. Rent a jon boat (with or without trolling motor and battery), canoe or kayak, or fish free from the dock. The boathouse is located at 975 Buffaloe Road, Garner.
Kindergarten readiness
Southeast Regional Library offers “ABC Craft and Learn,” a weekly school-readiness program for preschoolers. Children and their caregivers work on a craft that helps them practice the alphabet and learn other skills for the classroom. The program meets at 11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the library, 908 Seventh Ave., Garner.
Also, the library, in partnership with Marbles Children’s Museum, offers “Ready, Set, School,” a series of community play dates for children ages 3-5. Through play-based activities in English and Spanish, children gain fine motor, spatial perception and social skills while building confidence and independence.
The next play dates are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 25 and April 29 at the library.
The programs are free, and no registration is required. Learn more at www.wakegov.com/libraries.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, or TOPS, has two chapters in Garner, both of which meet at the Garner Senior Center, 205 E. Garner Road. One meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Call Cindy Creech at 919-763-0123 for details. The other group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call Mary Lou Meranda at 919-577-0709 for more information or visit tops.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive. Park in the rear of the church and look for the OA signs. Call Sherylyn at 919-779-6392 or Regina at 919-614-3425 for more information.
Johnston County events
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Funds are available for nonprofits that serve charitable needs in Johnston County. Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is noon April 18.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required, and training is provided. Adults are welcome. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston County Farm and Food Council will screen the movie “Food Inc.” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register online at www.johnstonhealth.org/champions.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center is at 303 Booker Dairy Road. The center’s Travel Club is planning an early-April trip to Ark Encounter in Kentucky. The cost for double occupancy is $440 per person. Call 919-533-4350 for details. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
The Woman’s Club of Clayton will hold a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lowes Foods on U.S. 70 Business in Clayton. The food will go to Community & Senior Services of Johnston County for distribution to seniors in Johnston.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. For both starting times, the awards ceremony and entertainment will follow at First Street Tavern in downtown Clayton. More information is online at eventbrite.com/e/universal-playground-at-eccp-annual-golf-tournament-cinco-de-mayo-for-a-cause-tickets-30865860620.
