People Notes: March 19

Air Force trains Garner High graduate
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan B. Jones graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2015 graduate of Garner High School.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s in degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Jones is the son of Mellanie R. Houle of Fuquay-Varina and Mark L. Jones of Raleigh. He is the stepson of Marion D. Houle of Fuquay-Varina and Janet E. Jones of Garner.
Air Force trains son of Garner couple
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Lamar A. Cooper has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of Ronald and Gwen Cooper of Garner.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, the Air Force’s core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s in degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Cooper is a 2016 graduate of Garner High School.
Comments