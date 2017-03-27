Arts Notes: March 26

Play relives high school’s football championship
Performances of “87” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 31-31 and 2 p.m. April 1 at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road, Garner. The play is about Garner High School’s 1987 state football championship. Tickets are available at the GPAC box office, which is open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number to call is 919-661-4602, or go to garnerperformingartscenter.com. Tickets are available also at the Garner Chamber of Commerce, 401 Circle Drive, Garner. Call 919-772-6440.
Broadway coming to Garner
Broadway vocalist Hugh Panaro will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road, Garner. He has starred on Broadway “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and “Showboat.” Tickets are $35. They’re available through the GPAC box, which is open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number to call is 919-661-4602 or go to garnerperformingartscenter.com.
Also at the GPAC:
▪ “Sylvia,” a Towne Players of Garner production about a marriage and a dog, 8 p.m. April 21-22 and 28, 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. Tickets are $15 for evening performances, $12 for matinees.
Johnston County arts
The Mondo Roots Cultural Arts & Music Festival is seeking art vendors for the June 3 event in downtown Clayton. The festival, from noon to 9 p.m., will feature live music, art and craft vendors, activities for children, food trucks, wine and beer. To apply, go to mondoroots.com.
Neuse Charter School will stage “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Paul A. Johnston Auditorium at Johnston County Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The musical will feature students in grades 3-12. Tickets are $10 at the JCC box office and $11 online. For more ticket information, go to johnstoncc.edu/performingarts/ticket-information.
Works by three artists are on display this month at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The artists are acrylic painter Susan Peters, watercolor artist Catherine Donleycott and wood burner Sherri Redfield.
The Neuse Little Theatre invites young people ages 8-18 to take part in its summer drama program. Learn acting, lighting, set design and construction and backstage roles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12-23 at The Hut, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. Showcase performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 23 and 3 p.m. June 24. For the flyer and and application, go to ww.neuselittletheatre.org. For more information, call Ruth Mills at 919-915-0766 or email dr.mills@mindspring.com..
