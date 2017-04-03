Club Notes: April 2

Woman’s Club
The Garner Woman’s Club, a community service club, meets the second Thursday of every month. Meetings are 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 230 U.S. 70 West, Garner. Contact: garnerwomansclub.org.
South Wake County VFW Post 10225
The Garner-South Wake County Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary meet on the second Wednesday of every month. Meetings are at 7 p.m. at the post headquarters, 1706 W. Garner Road, Garner. For more information, call 919-772-1062.
Garner Optimist Club
The Garner Optimist Club meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the clubhouse, 2110 Vandora Springs Road, Garner. The meeting on the first Monday of the month is meal night, while the meeting on the second Monday is a board meeting. The club welcomes guests and new members. For more information, call 919-779-7076.
Rotary Clubs
▪ The Clayton Mid-Day Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Cleveland Draft House, 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton.
▪ The Clayton club meets from 6:45 to 8 a.m. Thursdays at Rainbow Lanes Family Fun Center, 850 N.C. 42 West, Clayton.
▪ The Cleveland Rotary Club meets from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cleveland Draft House, 6101 N.C. 42 West, Garner.
Classic Car Club
Memory Lane Classic Car Club meets the third Monday of the month at the Clubhouse Restaurant, 51 Technology Drive in the Cleveland community. Dinner is at 6 p.m.; the meeting follows at 7. For more information, call 919-553-6229.
Garner Lions Club
The Garner Lions Club holds a dinner meeting at 6:45 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at 305 W. Main St. The club welcomes guests. Dinner is $10. To attend, email info@garnerlions.org. The Garner Lions Club serves blind and visually impaired people and other people in need in the Garner community.
Garner Civitan Club
The Garner Civitan Club meets for dinner at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 1005 Poole Drive, Garner. The program is from 7 to 8 p.m. The club serves children with developmental disabilities and others in need.
Aversboro Run Club
The Aversboro Run Club meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday outside Aversboro Restaurant & Sports Bar, 1411 Aversboro Road, Garner. The club is open to every runner and walker, and runs are 3 to 5 miles. The restaurant offers specials to all walkers and runners upon their return.
Johnston County Beekeepers Association
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. For more information, visit jocobee.org.
Garner American Legion
Garner American Legion Post 232 meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Garner Masonic Lodge, 406 E. Main St., Garner. Refreshments are at 6:30 p.m. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 919-803-8846.
