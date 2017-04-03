Community Notes: March 26

Food truck rodeo April 2 in Garner
A food-truck rodeo is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, on Main Street from Griffin to Purvis streets in Garner. The following food trucks will be on hand: American Meltdown, Oak City Fish and Chips, The Humble Pig, Ty’s All Natural, Route Bistro, Chick-N-Que, Baguettaboutit, Not Just Icing, Hibachi Xpress, Sarge’s Chef on Wheels, Bam Pow Chow, Fuzzy’s Empales, JAM Ice Cream and Rare Earth-The Farm with a Food Truck. Beer will be available from Brice’s Brewing, Blueprint Brewing and Deep Driver Brewing. The afternoon will offer craft vendors, kids’ activities and live entertainment from My Cousin Skinny and The Gifted Arts.
Spring Eggstravaganza
Garner will hold its Spring Eggstravaganza Saturday, April 8, at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road. Here are the egg-hunt times by age group: ages 2 and younger, 10:30 a.m.; ages 3-5, 11 a.m.; ages 6-8, 11:30 a.m.; and ages 9-12, noon. In addition to egg hunts, the event will offer entertainment, games, crafts and food vendors. The rain date is April 9.
Vigil in Garner
The second annual Prevention of Child Abuse Vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 9433 White Oak Road, Garner. The vigil will include guest speakers, performances by children and prayers.
Children’s CD to benefit Salvation Army ministries
“Christian Chritters,” a music CD for children, is available on the community tables at Lowes Food, 1845 Aversboro Road, Garner. Garner singer-songwriter Jim Booth wrote the songs, which are drawn from popular scripture and sung either by animals or from their perspective. The cost is $10, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army’s ministries for women and children.
Rider Skills Day
BikeSafe-NC and the Garner Police Department invite motorcyclists to take part in Rider Skills Day, a one-day assessment of driving skills, at 8:45 a.m. April 22. Register at www.bikesafenc.com; space is limited. To participate, riders must bring their properly registered, street-legal motorcycle, legal helmet and eye protection along with their driver’s license or motorcycle learner’s permit and proof of insurance.
Boathouse open
Lake Benson Boathouse has opened for the 2017. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Friday operations are suspended in July and August. Rent a jon boat (with or without trolling motor and battery), canoe or kayak, or fish free from the dock. The boathouse is located at 975 Buffaloe Road, Garner.
Kindergarten readiness
Southeast Regional Library offers “ABC Craft and Learn,” a weekly school-readiness program for preschoolers. Children and their caregivers work on a craft that helps them practice the alphabet and learn other skills for the classroom. The program meets at 11:30 a.m. Saturdays at the library, 908 Seventh Ave., Garner.
Also, the library, in partnership with Marbles Children’s Museum, offers “Ready, Set, School,” a series of community play dates for children ages 3-5. Through play-based activities in English and Spanish, children gain fine motor, spatial perception and social skills while building confidence and independence.
The next play dates are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 25 and April 29 at the library.
The programs are free, and no registration is required. Learn more at www.wakegov.com/libraries.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, or TOPS, has two chapters in Garner, both of which meet at the Garner Senior Center, 205 E. Garner Road. One meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Call Cindy Creech at 919-763-0123 for details. The other group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call Mary Lou Meranda at 919-577-0709 for more information or visit tops.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
An Overeaters Anonymous support group meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Drive. Park in the rear of the church and look for the OA signs. Call Sherylyn at 919-779-6392 or Regina at 919-614-3425 for more information.
Johnston County events
The annual Doxie Race is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, near The Club at Flowers Plantation, 120 Flowers Parkway, Clayton. The race is for Dachshunds. Food trucks will be on hand. Proceeds benefit the Johnston County Animal Shelter and RUFF. The cost to enter the race is $5. Register online at theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/2017-doxie-race.
First In Families of Johnston County will hold its annual Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Temple Baptist Church, 1250 S. Pollock St., Selma. The free event is for families who have someone in the home with a developmental ability. The day will feature free games, bounces and informational booths. The event is seeking vendors. For more information, call Mary Hales at 919-630-5796 or Jennifer Dusenbury at 252-373-7041 or email at mary@fifnc.org or jdusenbury@fifnc.org.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2017 Frances Finch Hobart Award for Volunteer Community Service. The award recognizes a Johnston County resident for outstanding community service. The winner gets to designate a local nonprofit to receive a $750 grant. Nomination forms are available at nccommunityfoundation.org/johnston. The deadline for nominations is April 18.
The Johnston County Department of Social Services will launch its observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at its offices at 806 North St. in Smithfield. Department staff will blow bubbles to honor abuse victims.
The Johnston County Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The sale will offer natives, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and house plants grown by Johnston County Master Gardeners. Also for sale: trees and shrubs from local nurseries and handmade crafts and garden art.
An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Smith’s Nursery, 443 Sanders Road, Benson. Admission is free, but bring a nonperishable food item for the West Johnston High School food pantry.
The Clayton Farm and Community Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 348 E. Main St. in Clayton. The market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.
The Johnston County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications. Funds are available for nonprofits that serve charitable needs in Johnston County. Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is noon April 18.
Plant a Row for the Hungry meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the back of the Johnston Community College arboretum, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Volunteers plan, plant and take care of of the arboretum’s vegetable gardens and orchard. All of the harvest goes to local soup kitchens and food pantries. No previous gardening experience is required. Youths 16 or older must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, send an to email plantarow@yahoo.com.
The Johnston Health Foundation will hold a 5K walk and run, 5K dog walk and run and 10K race on Saturday, May 6. Register at johnstonhealth.org/champions.
A health fair for seniors is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road.
At the Clayton Center for Active Aging, 303 Booker Dairy Road, free classes in quilting and basic sewing meet at 1 p.m. Thursdays. The center’s Travel Club is planning an early-April trip to Ark Encounter in Kentucky. The cost for double occupancy is $440 per person. Call 919-533-4350 for details. A free six-week class in diabetes management will begin April 24 at the center. To register, call 919-553-4350.
The Woman’s Club of Clayton will hold a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lowes Foods on U.S. 70 Business in Clayton. The food will go to Community & Senior Services of Johnston County.
A benefit golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Neuse Golf Club, 918 Birkdale Drive, Clayton. Proceeds will go to an inclusion playground in Clayton. Shotgun starts will be at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. http://bit.ly/2nxeysi
