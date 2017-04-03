Faith Notes: April 2

Garner Area Ministries
Garner Area Ministries, located at 558 Village Court, opens its food pantry and assistance office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Thrift store hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To learn more, go to www.gam-nc.org or call 919-772-9100.
Spring Fling, egg hunt at Saint Andrews
The first-ever Spring Fling & Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Drive, Raleigh. The event will feature fair food, inflatables, games with prizes, music and an egg hunt. The church’s sanctuary will be open for prayer, Communion and a display about events on Jesus’ path to his crucifixion. For more information, call 919-772-4410.
Holy Week at Lord of Life
Here’s the schedule of Holy Week services at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2100 Buffaloe Road, Garner: Palm Sunday, worship service with Communion, 10 a.m. April 9; Maundy Thursday, service ends with stripping of the altar, setting the stage for Good Friday observance, 7 p.m. April 13; Good Friday, April 14, outdoor service at noon and evening service at 7 that ends in darkness with a loud sound symbolizing the closing of the tomb; Easter service, including music, 10 a.m. April 16. Also on Easter, Lord of Life will offer coffee, donuts and sausage biscuits in its fellowship service after the community sunrise service at Lake Benson.
Lenten luncheon at First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Garner will hold its last Lenten luncheon and roundtable conversation from noon to 1 p.m. April 4 at the church, 503 Lakeside Drive. Lunch will offer soup, sandwich and dessert. The conversation will explore “Fear of the Other,” using a resource by Will Willimon of the Duke University Divinity School. For more information, call 919-772-0727.
Support groups
▪ The Healing Hope Cancer Support Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Share & Care classroom at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50, Garner. Email joanandbears@nc.rr.com or call 919-550-9092.
▪ Shiloh Baptist Church hosts GriefShare, DivorceCare and DivorceCare for Kids support groups at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 3414 N. Shiloh Road in the Cleveland community.
Food pantry
Feed My Sheep food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 1082 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The food is free to anyone presenting an ID card. For more information, call 919-553-9770.
