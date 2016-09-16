Editorial: We need a few more Roy Woodliefs

Not all the news in the world is bad. Exhibit 1: Wake County Deputy Roy Woodlief.
As reported last week, Woodlief, nearing the end of his shift, noticed a suspicous vehicle late and night and stopped to investigate. OK, fair enough. That’s his job.
What he found was an elderly couple who had lost their way and had health issues that were going to present themselves in a different way once they arrived home. Woodlief, satisfied that the occupants of the car weren’t criminals, could have declared his duty complete, but he did what we all should do and helped the couple and their friend get home and into their house safely.
It is commentary enough that such actions are newsworthy. Afterall, the definition of news involves events that are unusual.
But Woodlief set an example for all of us that when we see a need, we should work to meet it. We need a few more Roy Woodliefs in our midst.
Comments