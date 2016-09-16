Editorial: Striving for balance

It’s inevitable.
Take a group of individuals and measure them one against another and some will compare more favorably than others. No two entities can truly be alike. That idea applies to our schools as well. In Johnston County, schools on the western side of the county, generally, compare favorably when one looks at the various measuring sticks available to us.
Of greater concern to us and, we believe, the general public, is the gap between the highest and lowest performing schools in the county.
Schools in the Smithfield and Selma areas routinely fall well short of the peers in other parts of the county. This isn’t a new revelation to most people and, we are sure school system officials are aware of the disparities.
There are steps Johnston County could and should take to close those gaps. First and foremost, school leaders should revisit their transfer policies. Some schools, like Corinth Holders High School, are bursting at the seams, while other schools have an overabundance of available seats for students. And, yet, the school system continues to follow a liberal policy for students to move from one school to another.
A closer look at who is actually moving shows us that white students, who tend to do better on standardized testing, are the ones leaving the Smithfield and Selma schools. If school officials were to bring them back to the school they were originally assigned to, we suspect you might see the gaps in school performance close somewhat.
School attendance zones should be designed to ensure that geographical areas are compact and that they are diverse with a roughly equal mix among the races and the socioeconomic groupings that exist throughout the county. Enforcing those attendance lines can help bring more parents into the schoolhouse door at schools where, currently, the parents are less likely to be able to get involved in their child’s school life, or to pay for some of the extra costs that come with providing students with well-rounded educational and extracurricular experiences.
We realize that it will be impossible to make ever school a mirror image of the other schools in the district, but school system leaders should make it a priority to raise the performance levels at underperforming schools in the Smithfield and Selma areas using whatever means they can to achieve that end.
Superintendent Ross Renfrow is a smart guy. He knows the region. We are sure he can improve the imbalances that exist if he wants to. And, if school board members will let him.
