Editorial: Assessing schools’ facility needs

At first glance, the numbers are breathtaking. Repairing Johnston County schools – if the county did everything that needs to be done – would cost $100 million.
Johnston County’s schools continue to grow, placing even more pressure on the school system to pay for and build new schools. But, as Superintendent Ross Renfrow said, it’s becoming evident that the county needs to take care of its current crop of schools as well.
The price tag for that work is more than the county can pay for in a single fell swoop. School leaders have laid out the results of a consultant’s work that very specifically outlines what needs to be fixed at each school. And nary a school in Johnston County is left off the list.
School staff has already identified its most pressing needs and hopes to get a loan to begin work on those problems soon.
It’s also important that they prioritize everything on the list and work with county leaders to establish a timeline for addressing all the needs on that list over time.
That helps county commissioners – who ultimately fund this work – plan for the added expenses.
We often talk about elected leaders being good stewards of our resources. Our school buildings are expensive county resources and their continued care should reflect that value.
