Editorial: Want a bigger say in Garner?

There’s not a person among us who doesn’t walk or drive past something from time to time and cluck about how “something oughta be done about that.”
Now, at least in one part of Garner, we have a chance to be part of the solution, rather than tut-tutting about something as we move along our merry way. Of course, that might mean actually doing something and, well, sometimes that actually scares the tarnation out of some people.
But, if you’re not the type to scare easily and you see opportunities for restoring Garner’s downtown to its former place as the center of community life in Garner, then the Garner Revitalization Association has a deal for you.
The group is seeking new members to serve on its board of directors. This is a multi-dimensional body. They consider policy matters and advise town council on actions that come before the council. The board actively markets growth opportunities in downtown Garner. They also volunteer their time at downtown events and help organize some of the fun things that go on in that area.
Occupancy rates are actually not too bad in downtown Garner, but the area faces other challenges that the GRA is looking to address. GRA board members have worked with the town to encourage a significant public investment in downtown and they will be a major voice as the town works its way through the long-range planning process called GarnerForward.
The pay for serving in the Garner Revitalization Association’s board is not impressive. It’s a volunteer opportunity. But the reward is far more significant. Few downtowns get left behind and manage successfully to reinvent themselves. Garner’s downtown is moving in that direction.
So if you want to play a part in this geographical renaissance, sign up now and look for a way to be part of the solution rather than sitting on the sideline.
