Editorial: If you’re really thankful, you’ll do this

It’s that time of year. In the week’s leading up to Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and in the few weeks left before Christmas, you have been and will be hit over the head time after time about being thankful for what you have and the spirit of giving.
All that’s good advice, of course. We should give and support those who truly are in need in our community. And, honestly, we should do it all year ‘round. But whether you’re a year-round giver or just a holiday giver, you have an opportunity to both give and drive home a lesson.
Students in Jim Hunt’s art classes, as they have been for several years now, have been hard at work making bowls to be sold between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 for food. For a donation of 20 cans of food, you can walk out of Vandora Springs Elementary School that evening having helped a family in the area put food on their table. That’s the charitable part.
But even more than that, you will be driving home a lesson that Hunt has been trying to impart with all his might: those who have the ability to help others should do so. Honestly, we suspect it’s a lesson that sometimes gets lost with fourth-graders. But it’s never too early to begin planting the seed of charity in a young person.
When those fourth-graders who’ve been working all school year on their bowls see you walk in and inspect their bowls and offer up a donation, those students, maybe for the first time, will realize that what they’ve been working on will really help someone else. You can have a hand in helping Hunt make his point.
That’s a humbling experience, even for a fourth-grader. And it’s the charitable thing to do, especially at this time of year.
