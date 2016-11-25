Editorial: Squeaky wheel gets the grease

It pays to advocate for yourself. Exhibit No. 1: the residents of Forest Hills apartment complex. Residents there had largely been left to fend for themselves when it came to dealing with repairs to their aging apartment complex.
They complained to an unresponsive management and, because the apartment complex received federal subsidies for housing, the government got involved with some of the problems, finding violations galore. That led the apartment complex’s owner to sell the problem to someone else.
The new owners have embarked on a steady effort to correct the problems. Residents now say the management of the complex is much more responsive and they are pleased with the progress they are seeing.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has also given the new ownership company, Stabilis, credit for turning things around.
And, honestly, it’s all because some of the apartment complex’s residents chose not to sit idly by and accept the poor quality of the homes they were renting.
The lesson for the rest of us is pretty clear. When you come across an abuse or a problem, don’t simply walk silently past and assume someone else will address it. Get involved. Advocate for a reasonable solution to the problem.
Be a squeaky wheel.
