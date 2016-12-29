Editorial: Sports also add to the school experience

Just as the arts are an important part of a well-rounded education, so, too, are athletics. Wake County is considering a proposal to eliminate sports options for students who attend a number of academy-style schools. The application-only schools currently send their students to designated nearby schools to participate in interscholastic sports.
That has led some parents at those schools to question why they are being forced to take on additional athletes – athletes who, in some cases, could take a spot on a team away from a fulltime student at the school.
That’s a legitimate concern, but the solution seems rather simple. Allow students to try out for teams at their base schools. That spreads the numbers out more evenly and doesn’t impose an unusual burden on nearby schools.
Parents can be responsible for transportation. After all, there is some merit to the argument that students and their families chose to attend a school outside their normal attendance zone.
Regardless, students get only a partial experience if they want to participate in athletics, but are denied the opportunity simply because they chose to attend one of Wake County’s specialized schools.
