Garner: Opinion

January 20, 2017 10:38 AM

Editorial: Garner man leads the way

Regardless of what you think of the man who took over the presidency on Friday, it should be a point of pride for Garner residents that one of their own led the way in part of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds a presidential inauguration.

Marine Capt. Trey Grissom heads the unit that will lead the motorcade that travels through the inaugural parade route. It’s a small part, we know, but with all the trappings surrounding a presidential inauguration, there remains relatively few that get to be involved.

To have one of those people call Garner home is worth celebrating.

Garner: Opinion

