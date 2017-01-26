Editorial: Thankful for board’s reconsideration

We are pleased that the Wake County Board of Education has taken a step back from the idea of eliminating athletics options for students their specialty high schools.
The decision not to just forge ahead with a punitive move because it saves money and headaches is a good one.
That’s not to say that school board members won’t ultimately decide that is the best option, The fact is, they could study the issue carefully and still determine that eliminating sports options for students at specialty high schools is the best option. We don’t believe they will, but we can at least be assured they are giving thoughtful consideration to the concerns voiced by parents and students on both sides of the issue.
Their willingness to listen to concerns and consider them in a measured way is a distinct change from boards of the past, which, too often, took the “we-know-better-than-you” approach to their decision-making process.
Taking the time to weigh the merits of all opinions in this, or any other issue, is always the best way to govern.
