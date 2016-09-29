Sports Notes: Sept. 25

Neal Lancaster-Four Oaks Bank Charity Classic is Oct. 7
The Johnston Community College Foundation will host the 22nd annual Neal Lancaster-Four Oaks Bank Charity Classic Oct. 7 at the Country Club of Johnston County. Proceeds from the event will benefit the JCC Foundation, which supports the College through student scholarships, faculty and staff development, program support, and other projects and priorities. PGA professional and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster. The tournament on Friday, Oct. 7 offers 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. tee times. A dinner catered by Outback, silent auction, and reverse raffle will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Since its inception, the Neal Lancaster Charity Classic event has raised more than $1.8 million to support the mission and goals of JCC. The event will feature special appearances by Lancaster and Clarence Rose, a professional golfer from Goldsboro. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact the JCC Foundation staff at (919) 209-2222.
Deer processing seminars
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with the N.C. Wildlife Federation, is hosting two free “Practical Deer Processing, From Field to Freezer” seminars at the Commission’s education centers in Raleigh and Fayetteville. The first seminar is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Centennial Campus Center for Wildlife Education, 1751 Varsity Drive, in Raleigh. The second seminar, scheduled for Oct. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. The seminars, which are offered as part of the Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer program, will feature video demonstrations and tips from the experts on how to process a deer from field to freezer. Topics include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration for the deer processing seminars is required and participants must register online. For more info: James at 919-707-0059 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.
Outdoor activities for youth
The Franklin County Longbeards and the N.C. State College Chapter are teaming up to host Youth Conservation Day, a National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES event for youths ages 5-17. The activities take place 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Perry Family Farm, 768 Stallings Road in Zebulon. Activities will include hunting, fishing, archery, air rifle shooting, skeet shooting, sportsmanship, safety and wildlife education. Contact Tony Stallings at 919-497-7601. Register at http://tinyurl.com/FCLBJ2016.
Tennis lessons at Flowers
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is offering tennis lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The classes cost $40-50 per participant, depending on age. Private lessons are $40 per hour and can be scheduled as needed. Register online at theclubatflowersplantatio.regfox.com/tennis-lessons or FlowersPlantation.com.
Exercise classes in Clayton
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
2017 Bass Classic tournament schedules
Piedmont Bass Classics has announced its 2017 schedule of events. The organization conducts the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail, the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Team Bass Trail, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass ShootOut Invitational, the Tobacco Bass Invitational and the Cashion Fishing Rods Year-End Team Bass Fishing Trail. For information on the events, visit piedmontbassclassics.com or contact Phil McCarson at philsflags@msn.com or 919-471-1571.
