Four from area named to N.C. Shrine Bowl team

Four area players will suit up for North Carolina this December during the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The game, set for Dec. 17 in Spartanburg, S.C., annually pits the best high school players in the North and South Carolina against each other.
Garner has two players on the North Carolina roster with defensive lineman Matthew Butler and kicker Noah Giroux.
Butler, at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, is among the top recruited defensive lineman in the state. He has compiled 16 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and 49 total tackles through six games.
Giroux (6-0, 180) has nine touchbacks on 22 kick offs this season and 23 made extra-points.
McDonald (5-9, 180) has totaled 199 yards receiving in six games for South Johnston with one touchdown.
Hall (6-3, 205) is one of the nation’s top snappers and has already been named to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January.
The N.C. coaching staff will be led by Murphy’s David Gentry and includes former North Johnston High head coach (current James Kenan head coach) Ken Avent Jr.
Pirates lose basketball coach to college ranks: Brady Smith, the girls basketball coach at Corinth Holders High School since the school opened, has been named the head women’s basketball coach at William Peace University in Raleigh.
Smith played at the University of Mount Olive and coached there before becoming the girls coach at Goldsboro High School until she took the post at Corinth Holders six years ago.
“I’m super excited to be a part of William Peace University. It’s an exciting time for growth and development, and I’m ready to do my part, bringing a new life and a new energy into the women’s basketball program,” Smith said in a press release from WPU. “I can’t wait to get things running and to install some of the things I’ve learned throughout the years. Hopefully the women are as excited as I am and ready for something new, something fresh and to win some games.”
The Pirates girls program will be led by 2004 South Johnston High graduate Shannon Lee this coming season.
More gold for Benson resident: Benson’s Joseph DeLaine won his 11th career gold medal in N.C. Senior Games competition earlier this month. The 88-year-old was on the winning team in the men’s three-man basketball competition.
Golf notables: Clayton High School golfer Sophia Woznichak recorded a hole-in-one during the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference match at Wil-Mar Golf Course earlier this month. She aced the 110-yard second hole with a 9-iron on the way to a solid round of 42 that afternoon. … Garner continues to lead the GNRC season standings. The Trojans’ Kayla Ward has been the medalist in all six of the league matches this season. .... South Johnston leads the Two Rivers 3A Conference standings. The Trojans’ Sydney Wheeless shared medalist honors at Chicora Country Club on Monday. ...
Garner’s Pat Brogden finished second in the Carolinas Senior Women’s Championship this week at the Seabrook Island Club. Kim Briele won the title at 7-over-par, four strokes ahead of Brogden, a five-time champion in the event. ...
Clayton golfers fared very well in their home territory at a Tarheel Seniors tournament at Pine Hollow Golf Course recently. Monte Beebe and Charles Lee both posted championship flight net scores of 66, while Steve Wirth had an 68. All three are from Clayton. Fellow Clayton resident Herman Steele was the low net winner in the second flight with a 65.
D. Clay Best: 919-524-8895, cbest@newsobserver.com, @dclaybest
Comments