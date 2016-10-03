Parks and Recreation Notes: Oct. 5

Garner
919-773-4442 or garnernc.gov
Open gym basketball for adults
Weekly open gym basketball nights are available for adults on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. at the Avery Street Recreation Center. The fee is $2-3 per night.
Shelter and athletic field rentals
The Garner Parks and Recreation Department offers various shelters and athletic fields for rental. Shelters can accommodate from 15-150 people. For info on shelter rental, go to garnerNC.gov. For athletic field rental info, contact Jack Baldwin at 919-890-7301.
Preschool sports
The Garner Parks and Recreation Dept. offers a variety of preschool youth sports, which focus on the basics of sports and recreational activities for first-time participants. Go to garnerNC.gov for dates, prices and more info on the current offerings.
Volunteer Coaches
The Town of Garner is accepting applications for volunteer youth coaches. For more info, contact Jack Baldwin at 919-662-5051 or visit garnernc.gov for an application.
Tennis lessons
An assortment of junior tennis lessons for ages 8-17 will be held throughout the summer at the South Garner Tennis Courts. Most sessions run four weeks and feature hour-long instruction sessions. Fees range from $30-84 depending on the age group and level of play. Contact the Parks Department for specifics.
Adult tennis lessons are also available in four-week cycles throughout the year. The cost is $76-99. Contact the Parks Department for dates.
Fitness Classes and Activities
The Garner Parks Department offers a variety of fitness training classes including Zumba, belly dancing, dancing, step classes and more. For info, visit garnernc.gov or call the Parks Department.
Clayton
Contact: 919-553-1551; townofclayton.org
Exercise Classes
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
Tae Kwon Do
This Tae Kwon Do program for ages 7 and up focuses on self-confidence, discipline and physical fitness. The instructor, Joey Reeder, is an International Tae Kwon Do Federation certified black belt. Regulation uniforms are not mandatory. Testing to advance in belt rank is done for an additional fee. Classes start on the first Tuesday of each month and run from 6-8 p.m. Fees are $25-40.
Clayton Community Center Memberships
Memberships for use of the Clayton Community Center are available through the Clayton Parks and Recreation Department for residents of the Town of Clayton and non-residents. Non-residents rates vary from $50-160 yearly (depending on ages/numbers of family members), $8-20 monthly or $6-10 monthly. Residents fees are only $5 per year.
Volunteers needed
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers. Opportunities include park beautification, special events and work in our the community garden. If you are interested or know a group that is looking for community service opportunities, call 919-553-1550 or come by the Clayton Community Center (715 Amelia Church Road).
Smithfield
Contact: 919-934-2148; smithfield-nc.com
Networks in Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Networks basketball class this fall. The focus is on improving shooting technique and other basketball skills. Classes on Sunday afternoons begin in mid-September and run through October. Visit networksbasketball.com to register or for more information.
Youth basketball
Youth basketball registration through the Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department is open until Oct. 21 for boys ages 5-15 and girls ages 5-12 (as of Dec. 31, 2016). The cost is $40-88. Practices begin in mid-November and the season runs through February.
Pickleball in Smithfield
Pickleball is now be offered at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Play is free for SRAC members, $2 for others. Equipment will be provided. Info: Tiffany at 919-934-2148, extension 107.
Swim Lessons
The Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center offers swim lessons for individuals with plans catered to the swimmer’s needs. Forms are available at the SRAC front desk. Info: Laura Crumpler at lcrumpler-parks@ncrrbiz.com or 919-934-1408.
Group Fitness Classes at the SRAC
Free fitness classes are offered to Smithfield Recreation and Aquatic Center members throughout the week. Classes include water aerobics, cycling, hybrid fitness, Tai Chi, yoga and Zumba. Schedules are available at the SRAC or online at sraconline.com. Day passes are available for purchase for non-SRAC members.
Comments