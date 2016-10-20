Sports Notes

2017 Bass Classic tournament schedules
Piedmont Bass Classics has announced its 2017 schedule of events. The organization conducts the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail, the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Team Bass Trail, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass ShootOut Invitational, the Tobacco Bass Invitational and the Cashion Fishing Rods Year-End Team Bass Fishing Trail. For information on the events, visit piedmontbassclassics.com or contact Phil McCarson at philsflags@msn.com or 919-471-1571.
Waterfowl hunting seminars
Spaces remain for free waterfowl hunting seminars offered by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Ducks Unlimited. Designed for new or experienced hunters, the 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. seminars are Oct. 26 in Elizabeth City; Oct. 27 in Raleigh at the N.C. State University Engineering Building II, 890 Oval Drive, Raleigh; Nov. 15 at Jacksonville; Nov. 16 at Bass Pro Shops in Concord; and Nov. 17 at Winston-Salem. Register at www.ncwildlife.org/sbs..
Hurricane Closures
For updates on post-hurricane closures of state game lands and boating access areas, go to www.ncwildlife.org/Hurricane-Matthew.
Shooting
A women-only N.C. Concealed Handgun training course will be offered at 9 a.m. Nov. 12 in Wendell. The cost is $25. Firearm rental is $25 and includes ammunition. Register with instructor Ben Martin at 919-214-1096.
Shelter and athletic field rentals
The Garner Parks and Recreation Department offers various shelters and athletic fields for rental. Shelters can accommodate from 15-150 people. For info on shelter rental, go to garnerNC.gov. For athletic field rental info, contact Jack Baldwin at 919-890-7301.
Open gym basketball for adults
Weekly open gym basketball nights are available for adults on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. at the Avery Street Recreation Center in Garner. The fee is $2-3 per night.
Preschool sports
The Garner Parks and Recreation Dept. offers a variety of preschool youth sports, which focus on the basics of sports and recreational activities for first-time participants. Go to garnerNC.gov for dates, prices and more info on the current offerings.
Tennis lessons at Flowers
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is offering tennis lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The classes cost $40-50 per participant, depending on age. Private lessons are $40 per hour and can be scheduled as needed. Register online at FlowersPlantation.com.
Volunteer Coaches
The Town of Garner is accepting applications for volunteer youth coaches. For more info, contact Jack Baldwin at 919-662-5051 or visit garnernc.gov for an application.
Exercise classes in Clayton
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
Announcements are published on a space-available basis. They are due by noon on Wednesday for publication the following week.
Email cbest@newsobserver.com or fax to 919-934-8803.
Comments