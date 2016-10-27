Garner golfer Kayla Ward, South Johnston team post top 10 finishes at states

Garner’s Kayla Ward registered her second career top-10 finish at an N.C. High School Athletic Association state girls golf championship Tuesday in Pinehurst.
The Trojan junior standout finished tied for seventh with rounds of 77 and 76 on the Pinehurst No. 5 layout. Her best round was the 5-over-par round on Tuesday.
“She had to really grind for two days,” said Garner coach Connie Barnes of Ward. “The greens were very firm making it hard to get shots to stick. She putted great, played good solid golf. She was able to get up and down all around the green, making it interesting at times.”
Ward had a very steady back nine on Tuesday, posting eight pars and one bogey with seven consecutive pars to complete her tournament.
Athens Drive’s Jenny Chang won her third straight individual 4A state title, while Southern Pines Pinecrest won the team title.
3A at Longleaf: South Johnston completed its most successful season in girls golf team history with a tie for seventh in the state. The Trojans, who won their first conference girls golf title earlier this fall and won the regional title as well, posted a two-day, three-score total of 603. Ledford equaled that score.
“It’s been an incredible fall season,” said South coach Daniel Benson. “Winning conference and regional titles was a great accomplishment for the girls and tying for seventh in your first appearance at states as a team is something to be very proud of.”
Sydney Wheeless led the Trojans individually, tying for 17th in the state at 29-over-par. Her best round was a 84 on Monday.
Teammate Mackenzie Honeycutt tied for 45th and Anna Weaver finished 74th.
Peyton LaBonte of Corinth Holders, the individual regional champion the previous week at Reedy Creek Golf Course, grabbed 15th place in the state with rounds of 85 and 86 for a two-day total of 171.
Three other local Two Rivers 3A Conference competed at states: Smithfield-Selma’s Natalie Hill tied for 52nd in the state and teammate Margaret Riley tied for 69th. Cleveland’s Taylor Hasick took 71st in the tournament.
Repeat champions were the trend of the day at Longleaf: Chapel Hill’s Gina Kim won her second straight individual title and Rockingham County made it two team titles in a row.
1A/2A at Foxfore Resort: West Davidson won the state 1A/2A team championshipby 60 shots over Franklin Academy. Amy Wooten of Clinton won the individual title by 13 strokes.
North Johnston had three golfers compete in the state finals.
Haley Narron led the Panthers, tying for 47th place. She posted back-to-back rounds of 33-over. Teammate Jessica Phillips was 61st with a second round score of 109.
Caroline Baker competed in the first round for North Johnston but did not in the second round.
