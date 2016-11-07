Garner football completes another unbeaten GNRC season

Garner grabbed the outright Greater Neuse River 4A Conference football championship with a 58-7 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Trojans will take a 10-1 mark into the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs, which begin Nov. 18.
Garner scored all 58 of its points in the first half. Senior back Collin Eaddy ran for 157 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Anthony Stephenson had two touchdown runs for the Trojans, who went 7-0 in the conference this season.
The Trojan defense only allowed 20 points in league play and havent allowed an opponent to hit double-digits on the scoreboard since Sept. 9.
Princeton 72, Rosewood 58: The Bulldogs scored at least two touchdowns in every quarter and kept their path to a share of the Carolina 1A Conference championship wide open with Fridays win over the rival Eagles.
Princeton (5-5 overall, 4-1 conference) gets no worse than a share of the conference championship with a victory over Spring Creek on Thursday, Nov. 10. Lakewood and North Duplin also enter the final week of the regular season with 4-1 conference records.
Wake Christian 48, Fayetteville Christian 0: Unbeaten Wake Christian opened the NCISAA Division III playoffs with a convincing home victory. The Bulldogs (10-0) scored 27 first-quarter points in the win and took advantage of a pair of interception returns for touchdowns from Jonathan Perry and Adam DiSena.
Wake Christian hosts Village Christian this Friday in the state semifinals on Nov. 11.
